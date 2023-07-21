Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $59.12.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

