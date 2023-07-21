Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $456.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $466.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

