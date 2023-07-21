Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after buying an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,984,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,724,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after acquiring an additional 422,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Price Performance

TransUnion stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

