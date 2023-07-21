Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 847 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $268,659,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $230.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.55 and its 200 day moving average is $198.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.69.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

