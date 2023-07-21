Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,668 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 36.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 156.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 479,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 291,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

TU stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $23.68.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

