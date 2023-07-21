Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 883 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

