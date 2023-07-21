Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Michael C. Kearney Sells 25,000 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $550,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Expro Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of XPRO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 749,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,710. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.71 and a beta of 1.09. Expro Group Holdings has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $24.04.
Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.34 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Expro Group
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.