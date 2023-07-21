Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Exscientia Price Performance

Shares of EXAI stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $964.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia

Exscientia Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Exscientia by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

