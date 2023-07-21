Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Exscientia Price Performance
Shares of EXAI stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Exscientia has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $964.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.22.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 542.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exscientia will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exscientia
Exscientia Company Profile
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exscientia
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.