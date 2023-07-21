Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Up 8%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) was up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 320,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 337,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Exscientia alerts:

Exscientia Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $964.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 542.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exscientia by 17.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Exscientia by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Exscientia by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 2,269.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.