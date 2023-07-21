F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $409.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

F.N.B. Price Performance

FNB stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

