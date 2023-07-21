Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Up 13.1% in June

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,823,400 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 15th total of 8,682,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FBGGF remained flat at $7.18 during trading hours on Friday. Fabege AB has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $7.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

Fabege AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.