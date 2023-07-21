Farhad Fred Ebrahimi Sells 8,203,610 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi sold 8,203,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $492,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ViewRay Stock Performance
VRAY remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 65,607,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,483. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.81.
ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
ViewRay Company Profile
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.
