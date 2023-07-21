Farhad Fred Ebrahimi Sells 8,203,610 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi sold 8,203,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $492,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ViewRay Stock Performance

VRAY remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 65,607,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,483. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered ViewRay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

