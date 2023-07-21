Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Short Interest Update

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 783,200 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 703,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 15,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $176,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,121.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,099 shares of company stock valued at $525,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 549,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 379.5% in the 4th quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

Shares of FMNB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.62. 70,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,555. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $510.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.63 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 26.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.