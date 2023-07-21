Farmland Partners (FPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FPI stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $678.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.58.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Farmland Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 33,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

