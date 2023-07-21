Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Up 10.8% in June

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 377,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Farmmi by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmmi by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Farmmi Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of FAMI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 244,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,901. Farmmi has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Farmmi Company Profile

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.