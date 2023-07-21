Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $266.69

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.69 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 254.60 ($3.33). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 68,455 shares trading hands.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 299.42. The company has a market cap of £168.43 million, a P/E ratio of -610.34 and a beta of -0.03.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, an investigational intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, acute kidney injury, cardiac protection, solid organ transplant, and ischemia reperfusion injury; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

