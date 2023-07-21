FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 68,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:FAT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.80. 15,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,037. The company has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.95. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.86%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

