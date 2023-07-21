FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Short Interest Down 15.1% in June

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,700 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the June 15th total of 769,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

FB Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,482. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,782,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,797,162.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.63 per share, with a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,806,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, with a total value of $200,169.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,782,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,797,162.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 63,235 shares of company stock worth $1,819,018. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,600,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,763,000 after purchasing an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,833,000 after purchasing an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 17.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

