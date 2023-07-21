Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Stock Up 1.9 %

FSS stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Federal Signal

In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,554,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,308.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,297.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.