FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in FedEx by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $59,817,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.2 %

FDX stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.25. 524,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $265.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

