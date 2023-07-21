Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Tops $34.41 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.41 million and $82,080.80 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017218 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,951.64 or 0.99998650 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,096,185 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,837,468 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,096,185.41866397 with 34,837,468.01889148 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97323159 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $78,457.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.