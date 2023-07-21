Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW) Short Interest Update

Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Feutune Light Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFVW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLFVW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. Feutune Light Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.36.

About Feutune Light Acquisition

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

