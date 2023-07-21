FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

FFD Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $32.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Get FFD Financial alerts:

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.