FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of DBMBF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 16,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
