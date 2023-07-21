FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 523,800 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 630,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of DBMBF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. 16,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,097. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $2.25.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

