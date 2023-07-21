Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $6.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.06. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $105.16.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.