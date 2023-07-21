Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.83

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.83 and traded as high as C$9.28. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$9.27, with a volume of 64,862 shares changing hands.

Financial 15 Split Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$371.17 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.17.

Financial 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.32%. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.95%.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

Further Reading

