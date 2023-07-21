Financial Analysis: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) & Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) and Netcapital (OTCMKTS:NCPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Netcapital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $364.70 million 0.30 -$189.07 million ($24.11) -0.52 Netcapital $5.48 million 0.75 $3.50 million $0.52 1.31

Netcapital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netcapital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -51.63% -47.76% -11.40% Netcapital 33.83% 8.71% 7.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MoneyLion and Netcapital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 119.82%. Given MoneyLion’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Netcapital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.9% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Netcapital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Netcapital beats MoneyLion on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc. provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides embedded finance marketplace connecting and matching consumers with real-time, personalized product, and service recommendations through its proprietary integrative technology; and offers creative media and marketing services to clients across industries through its media division. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. It also provides various services, including a fully automated onboarding process; automated filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; email marketing to its proprietary list of investors; rolling closes, which provide potential access to liquidity before final close date of offering; assistance with annual filings; and ongoing support services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as incubation of technology start-ups; investor introduction; digital marketing; website design, software, and software development; message crafting, including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, it provides business valuations; fairness and solvency opinions; ESOP feasibility and valuation; non-cash charitable contributions; economic analysis of damages; intellectual property appraisals; and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Netcapital Inc. is a subsidiary of NetCapital Systems LLC.

