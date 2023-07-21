Financial Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.16.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $297.09. 596,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,394. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,271.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

