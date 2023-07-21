Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 15,546 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on F shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. 20,794,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,318,422. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.81. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

