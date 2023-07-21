Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 6,104 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MetLife by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,610,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after purchasing an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after purchasing an additional 158,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $234,761,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.13. The stock had a trading volume of 879,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,260,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.29.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

