First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

First Community Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FCCO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.

Institutional Trading of First Community

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Community by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of First Community by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in shares of First Community by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 103,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Community by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

