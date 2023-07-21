First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.
First Community Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of FCCO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. First Community has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53.
First Community Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.32%.
Institutional Trading of First Community
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Community
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.