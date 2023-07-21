First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

First Community Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,872. First Community has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $140.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 29.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCCO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Community in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCCO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Community by 314.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Community by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

