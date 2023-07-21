First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Gap Up to $23.89

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.89, but opened at $24.99. First Financial Bancorp. shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 76,520 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFBC. StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. First Financial Bancorp.'s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,339,000 after buying an additional 423,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,279,000 after buying an additional 69,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,535,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,270,000 after buying an additional 145,891 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,179,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,889,000 after buying an additional 125,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,138,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 178,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Read More

