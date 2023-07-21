First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.42

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $5.41. First Foundation shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 1,106,558 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $283.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,610 shares of company stock worth $80,604. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 99,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1,532.9% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 202,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 190,515 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.