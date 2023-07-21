First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

First Horizon Stock Down 0.5 %

FHN opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at First Horizon

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,381,000 after buying an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $133,345,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in First Horizon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,932,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

