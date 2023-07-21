First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.43 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FR opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $55.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after buying an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after buying an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

