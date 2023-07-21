First Interstate Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after buying an additional 1,427,773 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 148,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,113. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $166.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.