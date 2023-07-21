First Interstate Bank Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 89,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,743,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,796,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

