First Interstate Bank Has $807,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Interstate Bank reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 71,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,529,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Boit C F David increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boit C F David now owns 10,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $654,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $295.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $197.03 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.75.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.71.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

