First Interstate Bank Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

Visa stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,994. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $448.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.00.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

