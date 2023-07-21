First Interstate Bank Purchases 627 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,050,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,398 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,497,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,716,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MAS stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.21. 796,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,022. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.52. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.