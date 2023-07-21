First Interstate Bank Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 0.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOW traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $234.03. 1,820,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

