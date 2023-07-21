First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) to Issue Dividend of $0.16

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTHI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.11. 53,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,551. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $211.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

