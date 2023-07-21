First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,275 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Ergawealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $15,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $110,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,494. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

