First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FEMB stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.16. 11,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,366. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

