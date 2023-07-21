First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01.

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.9067 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 564.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 144,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 123,127 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

