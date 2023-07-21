First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Down 17.6% in June

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FEUZ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.07. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $41.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.9067 dividend. This represents a $3.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
About First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF
The First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (FEUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq AlphaDex Eurozone index. The fund tracks an index of firms operating in the Eurozone, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted within tiers. FEUZ was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
