First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1275 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,008. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth about $427,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.