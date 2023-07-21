First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:FMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

