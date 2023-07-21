First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FMY)

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:FMY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.
About First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
