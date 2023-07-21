First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FTQI)

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.198 per share on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.68. 139,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,619. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period.

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

