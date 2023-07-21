First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FPL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.29. The stock had a trading volume of 63,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,784. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $222,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

